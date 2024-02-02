The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a OnePlus Nord 2T 8+128 GB. The reported discount is 7% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price it is €295.82. The current discount is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
OnePlus Nord 2T, the features
OnePlus Nord 2T offers a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10. The battery is 4,500 mAh and supports SUPERVOOC charging at 80 W: the manufacturer ensures a whole day of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging.
He proposes one 50 MP camera with Sony IMX766 + OIS, 120° 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP mono lens. Additionally, the Nord 2T has the same 32MP front camera as the OnePlus 10 Pro.
