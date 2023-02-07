OnePlus Pad is the company’s first tablet, presented together with the new OnePlus 11 5G smartphone: the front of OnePlus Pad uses 2.5D curved glass and has an 88% screen-to-body ratio thanks to a thin frame of 6.54 mm and a rounded frame. The screen is wrapped in a unified metal body constructed from aluminum alloy, engraved with OnePlus’ Star Orbit technology, and featuring a centered rear camera. Thanks to the optimized hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad is a real multitasking giant. The OnePlus Pad is powered by the Dimensity 9000 chipset, the first mobile chip to feature a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz, and comes with up to 12GB of RAM.

The 9510mAh battery designed to give you 14.5 hours of video watching and 1 month of standby time and comes with a 67W charge that goes from zero to one hundred in 80 minutes. In addition, the OnePlus Pad supports seamless connection to OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS, and can also automatically connect to the Internet through the phone. The 11.61-inch screen comes with Dolby Vision support, a 7:5 aspect ratio, and refresh rate up to 144Hz. Plays Dolby Atmos sound and intelligently identifies the direction of the screen and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for more immersive sound. The OnePlus Pad also comes with the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The price has not yet been announced.