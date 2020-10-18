Smartphone maker company OnePlus is offering discounts on its smartphone and TV range in view of the festive season. Customers can take advantage of these offers at Amazon, Flipkart and the company’s offline stores. So let’s know what offer is being offered on which product.The open sale of OnePlus 8T5G smartphone has started on Amazon India and OnePlus website. HDFC card holders are being given a discount of up to 12 thousand rupees through 10% discount and bonus offer during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The offer is valid till October 32. The price of the phone starts at Rs 42,999.To buy Oneplus 8T 5G smartphone from Amazon click here

Offer on OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord smartphone is being given 10% discount during Amazon Sale. At the same time, 10% cashback is being offered to American Express card holders on OnePlus website. The initial price of the phone is Rs 24,999.

Offer on OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 39,999. HDFC Bank credit card holders are being given an instant discount of Rs 2000 and debit card holders of Rs 500. Similarly, instant discount of Rs 3000 and debit card holders is being given to HDFC Bank credit card holders on OnePlus 8 smartphone.

Offer on OnePlus TV Series

Talking about the TV category, an instant discount is being offered on the OnePlus TV Y series. After the discount, 32 inch and 43 inch models can be purchased for Rs 13,499 and Rs 23,999. Similarly, there are many offers on OnePlus TV Q1 series.

