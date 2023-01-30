The expected OnePlus 11 is now close to the launch, which should take place next month, after the official presentation scheduled for February 7th. However, it would seem that the Chinese company has others in the works new and interesting devices beyond its flagship.

OnePlus would appear to be working for the launch of two foldable smartphones, the first ones in his catalogue; according to tweets of the well-known leaker Mukul Sharmathe company would be working to launch its first leaflets respectively with notebook and clamshell closures, like the models of the same name Samsung.

In fact the first should be called Oneplus V Fold, while the second V Flip; it also follows that the Fold should be the more expensive of the two.

Also according to the leak, OnePlus has already filed the names of the two models; according to tweets even the texts would have started if not for both at least for one of the two products.

These would be internal tests conducted in various parts of the world, Europe included.

In any case, apart from rumors about the name, we do not have more detailed information or any specifications on these smartphones.

However, the news is credible, since it’s not the first time we’ve heard of OnePlus-branded foldables.

Last year the same Gary Chen hinted at foldable phones with a video showing tests conducted on a hinged motion.

Another important element is given by the fact that oppo recently presented his series series N2, in which we find theN2 Flips which is their first clamshell model. It follows that OnePlus could produce a device with shared design and specifications with the subsidiary.

Surely we will know more during the event planned for Mobile World Congress to be held at Barcelona from 27 February to 2 March 2023.

Keep following us to not miss further updates on OnePlus and more.