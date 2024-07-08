When we talk about OnePlus, powerful phones with an exquisite configuration always come to mind. That is why you should know the offer that Amazon has, it is the OnePlus Nord 3 that is available for only $7,999.

From the first glance, the OnePlus Nord 3 impresses with its elegant design. Available in two sophisticated colours, Tempest Gray and Misty Green, this smartphone stands out with its 2.8D silk glass cover with frosted texture, which not only offers a modern look, but is also resistant to fingerprints and glare.

The 6.74 Super Fluid AMOLED display inches with resolution 1.5K 2772×1240 delivers a stunning visual experience. Vibrant colors and exceptional sharpness make any multimedia content look spectacular, providing total immersion in your favorite videos and games.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processorsupported by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, ensures smooth and efficient performance for any task. Whether playing intensive games or editing advanced photos, this smartphone does not disappoint.

The camera system Nord 3 triple is another of its strong points. With a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, Accompanied by a macro lens and an ultra-wide angle lens, this device captures sharp and detailed images in any situation. It also allows recording of 4K video at 60 fpsensuring that every moment is captured in exceptional quality.

The battery of Dual 5000mAh cell with 80W fast charging This is one of the highlights of the OnePlus Nord 3. This ensures hours of uninterrupted use and minimal charging times, keeping the device always ready for any challenge.

With impressive features like a powerful processor, plenty of RAM, and a versatile camera system, this device positions itself as an attractive, affordable alternative to more expensive options on the market.