OnePlus unveiled its new true wireless headphones at the launch of the new flagship smartphone, OnePlus 11 5G. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has the distinction of being one of the first True Wireless Stereo earphones to adopt Google’s spatial audio feature, which was developed for Android 13. With the Android 13 framework, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also unlocks the multi-dimensional experience for audio source multi-channel on YouTube and Disney+. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also boast an equalizer EQ tuned by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, which allows users to adjust the balance of frequency components to suit his taste and musical styles. Called “Soundscape,” the custom equalizer invites audiophiles to enjoy the full orchestral sound of a classical symphony or the multilayered reverbs of an action movie.

OnePlus has also entered into an exclusive partnership with Danish speaker manufacturer Dynaudio to create MelodyBoost Dual Drivers. 11mm+6mm dual driver technology delivers deeper dynamic bass. The earphones also come with a Dynaudio preset EQ and three custom EQs: Bold, Serenade and Bass. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are equipped with TUV-certified Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), which eliminates ambient noise by up to 48dB. For added flexibility, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones feature a transparency mode which, when activated, allows users to have clear conversations with those around them, even with the earphones on. They offer up to 39 hours of music playback with multiple additional charges in the case. Finally, the earphones are equipped with LHDC 4.0, Bluetooth 5.3 LE audio and dual connection. They are on sale starting February 16 at a price of 179 euros.