Tech brand OnePlus is returning to the affordable segment after making premium devices in the last few years. The company has launched OnePlus Nord in the past, which has been a hit. OnePlus is now planning to bring two new smartphones and if new rumors are to be believed then both the cheaper devices can be launched by the end of October. The company is going to bring the new OnePlus 8T globally on October 14 and with this the details of new devices can be shared.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has said that OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 smartphones can be launched by the end of this month. Tipster has said in the rest of the tweets related to these devices that both new phones will also be launched in the US market. In such a situation, it is also speculated that OnePlus can bring both new devices to the US market first and after that they can be launched in India. Both new devices can bring in company midrange and budget segments.

Read: OnePlus Nord’s bumper demand, new record made

Will the price be lower than Nord?

Both new devices are expected to be priced at or close to OnePlus Nord. However, the launch of these two devices in India is not confirmed yet. Recall, the company has not launched OnePlus Nord globally and for all buyers in the US market. OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 may have been designed for the US market. However, the company has already talked about bringing many cheap devices to India.

Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

Specifications will be like this

If the leaks surfaced, the price of Nord N10 5G can be less than Rs 30,000 and it can get 6.49 inch FHD + 90Hz display. Leaks states that the company can get the company Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor and 128 GB of storage with 6 GB of RAM. Apart from this, the quad camera setup can be found in the phone, with an 8 megapixel wide-angle lens with 64 megapixel main sensor and the remaining 2 megapixel sensors.