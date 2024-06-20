OnePlus, a leading global technology company, today announced the launch of the new OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone. The official presentation of the device is scheduled for June 24th. The Nord CE4 Lite 5G promises to offer a fast and fluid user experience, a OnePlus trademark, at an affordable price, which will be announced at the presentation. Among the main features of the new model, we highlight a long-lasting battery, ultra-fast charging capacity, a refined design and advanced photographic features, all aimed at improving the daily use of smartphone users.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said: “With the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G we are redefining the budget smartphone market, offering flagship-level performance at an unbeatable price. This device is designed to exceed user expectations in terms of battery life, charging speed, display quality and photography capacity, offering a premium experience even for users with limited budgets.”

The Nord CE4 Lite 5G aligns with OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy, including a host of premium features. These include a high-capacity 5,500 mAh battery, 80W SuperVooc fast charging technology, 120Hz AMOLED display with peak brightness up to 2,100 nits, Aqua Touch technology and 5W reverse charging. The presentation on June 24 will provide further details and information on the availability and launch markets of the device.