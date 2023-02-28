Technology brand OnePlus confirmed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that it will launch a foldable smartphone in the second half of 2023. “Our first foldable will feature OnePlus’ signature fast & smooth experience,” said Kinder Liu, President and CEO of OnePlus, on the occasion of the event. “But it will not be just a simple leaflet: the new OnePlus flagship phone will in fact have a unique design, in terms of construction and technologies. We want to launch a device that reaches the top in terms of performance within today’s foldable device market”.

During the Fast & Smooth to Beyond panel, OnePlus also shared its approach to achieving the best fast & smooth experience in the industry: powerful hardware accompanied by great software, optimized to make the most of the hardware thanks to algorithms that operate at the inside the chipset. Finally, OnePlus shared its plan to build a more robust smart ecosystem over the next 3-5 years to bring its signature fast and smooth experience to broader product categories. The creation of this ecosystem will allow OnePlus to provide a seamless connection between different OnePlus devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, TVs and other Internet-of-things devices.