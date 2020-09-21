OnePlus 7T Pro

If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone for yourself, then there is a great chance for you. Apart from Samsung, Vivo and OnePlus this month, many more companies have also reduced the price of many of their popular smartphones forever. Here we are telling you about some such best devices which you can now buy at a much lower price than the launch price.The variant of this phone with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage has become cheaper by 5 thousand rupees. After the price cut, the price of OnePlus 7T Pro has been reduced from Rs 47,999 to Rs 43,999. This phone of OnePlus is a great device of premium category. In it, you will get a 6.67-inch QHD + Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes with Snapdragon 855 Plus processor. For photography, it has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens.

Reality 6i

This realme phone coming in the mid-range segment has become cheaper. The price of this phone’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant on Flipkart has been reduced from Rs 14,999 to Rs 12,999. At the same time, you can now buy its 6 GB RAM variant for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 15,999. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor with a 6.5-inch full HD + display. For photography, this phone has a quad rear camera setup, which has an 8 megapixel one 2 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras with a 48 megapixel primary lens. The phone has a 4300 mAh battery.



Samsung galaxy a51

This Samsung mid-range smartphone has become cheaper by Rs 5,500. Now you can buy its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant for Rs. 24, 499 instead of Rs. 29,999. This phone, which comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, has a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.4-inch full HD + display. This phone with 4000mAh battery has Exynos 9611 processor.

Reality 6

Priced at Rs 17,999, this phone is listed on Flipkart with a price of Rs 14,999. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G90T processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. In the phone, you will get a 6.5-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This phone, which supports 30 W fast charging, has a 64 megapixel quad camera setup. At the same time, you will get a 16-megapixel camera for this selfie.

Vivo S1 Pro

This popular mid-range phone of Vivo has become cheaper by 2 thousand rupees. After the price cut, the price of its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant has been reduced from Rs 20,990 to Rs 18,990. The phone has a 6.38-inch full HD + display. In this phone with a 4500mAh battery, you will get a 32 megapixel selfie and a 48 megapixel quad rear camera setup. Snapdragon 665 processor has been given in this phone with 256 GB micro SD card support.

