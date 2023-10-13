OnePlus has announced a collaboration with Oppo for the launch of its first foldable smartphone, which will be presented on October 19th. The collaboration between the two brands, following the merger which took place in 2021, has made it possible to multiply research and development resources. The result is cutting-edge technologies that have earned the appreciation of users, with Oppo having already launched two generations of foldable devices and OnePlus achieving notable success with its OnePlus 11. This synergy was also essential because the device it will follow a differentiated marketing strategy in different geographical areas, specifically designed so that as many users as possible can purchase the device.

In the context of the development of the new foldable smartphone, OnePlus has concentrated its efforts on the design of 35 patents dedicated specifically to the hinge of the new foldable smartphone. Through careful optimization of materials, the brand has managed to considerably reduce the size and weight of the zipper, while improving its resistance. Compared to the solution proposed in Oppo Find N2, the hinge of the OnePlus foldable boasts 31 fewer components. This reduction not only helped make the device lighter, but also led to notable improvements in material design and greater overall strength. Notably, the foldable OnePlus hinge is 37% smaller than the one in the Oppo Find N2.