The new was officially presented today OnePlus Acea new smartphone that shares specifications with the Realme GT Neo 3 and which, at least for now, has been launched exclusively on the Chinese market.

Among the features of this smartphone certainly stands out the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, a customized version of the Dimensity 8100 able to provide greater performance in games and video recording.

Also very interesting super fast charging at 150Wwhich seems to be able to recharge the smartphone battery from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes.

OnePlus Ace: specifications and prices in China

Here are the main specifications by OnePlus Ace:

6.7 “OLED display with FHD + resolution, maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz

MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

Android 12 operating system with ColorOS 12.1 interface

Rear camera with 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8MP ultra wide angle second sensor and 2MP macro third sensor

16MP single sensor front camera

8 or 12 GB RAM

128, 256 or 512 GB storage memory

4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging support

Support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC

At the moment OnePlus Ace is available exclusively on the Chinese market and we do not know if it will arrive on the international market, also because there is already the Realme GT Neo 3 which has practically the same specifications. As for the prices, they vary according to the chosen memory cut, namely: