OnePlus by now you will certainly know it, it is a Chinese company specialized in the production of smartphones which in recent years have managed to become popular by gaining a large share of users. Today we are here to talk to you about a very special and one of a kind device, the new OnePlus Ace 2so hold on tight!

OnePlus Ace 2 comes in a vegan leather version!

If you are also a OnePlus lover and have also played Genshin Impact in the past, the MiHoYo game that has become very popular in recent years, then you may be interested in the company’s new smartphone created in collaboration with the development studio. We are talking about the variant of OnePlus Ace 2, which stands out for a fiery red color and above all for a very good material particular: vegan leather!

You got it right, we’re talking about a smartphone made of a material similar to leather, certainly unique and collectible. On a technical level, however, it does not present any substantial difference compared to the normal OnePlus Ace 2 so below we also leave you the technical data sheet:

display : 6.74-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 ppi), up to 120Hz refresh rate (90/60/45/40Hz adaptive), 1450nit peak brightness, DCI- coverage P3 100%, Asahi Glass AGC glass protection

: 6.74-inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels, 450 ppi), up to 120Hz refresh rate (90/60/45/40Hz adaptive), 1450nit peak brightness, DCI- coverage P3 100%, Asahi Glass AGC glass protection chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 3.2GHz TSMC 4nanometer octa core, 5177mm2 VC cooling

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, 3.2GHz TSMC 4nanometer octa core, 5177mm2 VC cooling memories : 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 type storage

: 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256 or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 type storage cameras : Main rear: Sony IMX890 50MP f/1.8 sensor with optical stabilization (OIS), 24mm equivalent focal length ultra-wide rear: 8 MP f/2.2 FoV 120° Omnivision OV08D10 sensor, 16 mm equivalent focal length rear macro: 2 MP f/2.4, 4 cm Omnivision OV02B10 sensor front: 16 MP f/2.4

: unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader audio : stereo with Dolby Atmos, two microphones

: stereo with Dolby Atmos, two microphones connectivity : Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, NFC, USB-C, IR emitter

: Dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Glonass, NFC, USB-C, IR emitter operating system : Android 13 on ColorOS 13

: Android 13 on ColorOS 13 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh recharge : 100 watt SuperVooc with dedicated SuperVooc S chip

: 100 watt SuperVooc with dedicated SuperVooc S chip size : 163.4 x 74.3 x 8.7mm

: 163.4 x 74.3 x 8.7mm weight: 204 grams.

This new OnePlus Ace 2 will land in China on April 17, but we still don’t have any news about a distribution in other countries. Sadly the smartphone is unlikely to make it to our country, but of course fingers crossed and we will keep you updated!