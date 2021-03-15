As it prepares for the launch of its next flagship cell phone, the Chinese march Oneplus came a week ahead for reveal OnePlus 9 Pro model design, with a rear camera made up of five sensors.

As revealed by the Chinese brand in a publication on its user community page, the design of the back of the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a large module with two main lenses aligned vertically.

Underneath, there are two other lenses of smaller size, in this case horizontally, while on the right side of the module there is a fifth, smaller sensor and the flash LED.

The OnePlus 9 family will be presented on March 23, and the company had already advanced aspects of its camera, such as that it would be signed by the manufacturer of professional cameras Hasselblad, as well as the use of the custom Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW, video Enhanced HDR and support for capturing 4K video at 120FPS and 8K video at 30FPS.

Hasselblad has 80 years of experience in the manufacture of cameras, which served to position itself as one of the industry leaders, known for “its image quality, its Scandinavian design and its precision mechanics”, as they have indicated since OnePlus.

As for the front, the new high-end device from OnePlus has a screen with curved side edges and a perforated front camera in the upper left part of the panel in which only one sensor can be seen.

According to the images circulating on the Internet, the device also has the lower USB-C charging port and at least one button on the right side. In addition, OnePlus has confirmed two of the designs in which the new OnePlus 9 Pro will be available: white with reflective design (Morning Mist) and blue.

Likewise, the technology company also confirmed through a Twitter post the arrival of its first smartwatch.

To a compilation of user comments requesting the launch of a OnePlus watch, the brand only limited itself to saying: “You are going to have it”, although it did not confirm whether it will be presented together with the OnePlus 9.

The global launch event of the OnePlus 9 Series will be broadcast live on March 23 at 20 Argentina, according to the official OnePlus website.