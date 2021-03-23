Image of the OnePlus 9 Pro. oneplus / THE COUNTRY

The Chinese company OnePlus launched its first smartphone in 2014. It was born under the slogan “never settle” and with the aim of creating an affordable mobile made with the best components on the market. It has rained a lot since then, but seven years later, his goal has not changed. The manufacturer has shown this Tuesday in a virtual presentation its latest bet to conquer the high-end: the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9. To improve the camera of these terminals, OnePlus has ally with Hasselblad, one of the most reputable manufacturers in the field of cameras. In addition, it promises a super fast charge to fill the battery to 100% in just half an hour.

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved screen and an adaptive refresh rate that reaches 120Hz. That is, it is automatically adjusted depending on the use made of the terminal. The refresh rate is the number of times the screen updates the image it displays per second. The higher it is, the animations and scrolling between screens look more fluid. Of course, it also consumes more battery. Many of the high-end terminals on the market also incorporate refresh rates of 120 Hz. For example, the Xiaomi Mi 11, the Samsung S21 or the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G. However, it remains a pending issue for Apple. The refresh rate of the powerful iPhone 12 is still at 60 Hz.

OnePlus has tried to make its new phones stand out for an elegant finish. On the back, they have a rectangular camera module that protrudes slightly. The Chinese manufacturer, which belongs to the same business group as Oppo, Realme or Vivo, claims to have asked users what they want to improve on their devices. Most are clear: a better camera. The Chinese giant has teamed up with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad to improve its devices. The founder and CEO of OnePlus, Pete Lau, has explained that the cameras of this company “have captured some of the most important moments in history” such as the arrival of man on the Moon.

In addition to a 16-megapixel front camera, the OnePlus 9 Pro has four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, an eight-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a two-megapixel monochrome sensor. OnePlus promises “faster focus speeds, 64 times more color information, clearer images during the day and night, and less motion blur in videos.” The OnePlus 9 Pro is capable of recording in 8K at 30 frames per second (fps) and 4K at 120 fps.

The new OnePlus terminals are compatible with 5G networks and incorporate the latest Qualcomm processor for the high-end: the Snapdragon 888. There are two versions of both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 9 Pro is available in presale in three colors – silver, green and black – from 909 euros. It will go on sale on March 31st. The OnePlus 9, available in pre-order in purple, blue and black, starts at 709 euros and will hit the market on April 26.

Both devices have a 4,500mAh battery. The company ensures that the battery lasts all day “even with intensive use.” In addition, the mobile has a fast charge that OnePlus calls Warp Charge 65T. The brand promises a 65% battery in 15 minutes and 100% in just half an hour. With wireless charging, it is possible to charge the terminal “in just 43 minutes”.

The OnePlus 9 flat screen

The OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 have the same processors, batteries, fast charges or refresh rates. The main difference between the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9, as the company highlights, is their design. “Is a flagship [buque insignia] for lovers of flat screens ”, has indicated a spokesperson for the brand in the virtual presentation. The OnePlus 9, which has a 6.55-inch screen, is characterized by a fully flat screen.

In this way, the brand wants to reach those people who do not like curves. This can be an important aspect considering that users pick up the phone more than 90 times a day, according to the company. In the photographic section, the OnePlus 9 has a 48-megapixel main sensor, the same 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as the OnePlus 9 Pro and a third monochrome sensor. However, this terminal does not have a telephoto lens.

The first smartwatch from the manufacturer

In 2020, 25% of adults had a smartwatch or fitness tracker, according to the report The Future of Devices published by GSMA Intelligence (the research division of the GSMA, the association of telecommunications operators). Technological giants such as Apple or Samsung have been working on these types of devices for years. Now it is the turn of OnePlus. The Chinese company also presented its first smartwatch on Tuesday.

The OnePlus Watch, which has a round screen and simulates the look of a traditional watch, will be available soon in silver and black for 159 euros. There will also be a limited edition of Cobalt. Like other devices of this type on the market, the OnePlus watch has sensors to help the user monitor some vital signs such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation or sleep. If the user has been sitting for a long time, the device prompts him to get up.

The OnePlus clock allows you to answer calls, answer messages or check notifications. In addition, it has more than 110 training modes and is designed so that the user can raise or lower the volume of some televisions and even turn them off. In fact, if the user falls asleep while watching TV and the clock detects it, the company indicates that after 30 minutes it will automatically turn it off. While some watches like the Apple Watch do not reach the full two days of autonomy, the battery of the OnePlus Watch lasts “up to two weeks”. The brand also promises a week of autonomy with only 20 minutes of charging.

