OnePlus 8T smartphone can be launched on October 14. A recent teaser video has revealed that the ultra-wide angle front camera can be found in the phone. The company has released a short video clip, which has a glimpse of this camera. A punch-hole design will be given in the display for the front camera. Although the camera will be how many megapixels, the company did not say. It is seen in the video of OnePlus, Lights, Camera, Ultra.OnePlus 8T smartphone can get a 6.55-inch display, which will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone can get up to 12 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone will come in two color options – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver.

A quad rear camera setup can be found in it for photography. It can have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, which will come with optical image stabilization (OIS). Reports claim that apart from this, there will be three other sensors of 16 megapixels, 5 megapixels and 2 megapixels. OnePlus 8T for selfie can get 16 megapixel front camera. The smartphone will be launched on October 14 at 7.30 pm.

Full charge will be done in 39 minutes

The company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8T smartphone will come with the OxygenOS 11 operating system and will get a 4,500mAh battery which will support Warp Charge 65. It is being said that this smartphone will be 58 percent in 15 minutes and full charge in 39 minutes.

