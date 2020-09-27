OnePlus 8T will be launched soon by Tech Brand OnePlus and the launch date of this phone has been revealed. Some details related to this smartphone, which are going to be launched on October 14, have been revealed. It has been revealed that the fastest charging technology found in OnePlus smartphones will be given in this phone so far. An official post made on the OnePlus forum states that 65W fast charging support will be provided with the device in OnePlus 8T.

In the case of fast charging, no OnePlus device is so strong. OnePlus is claiming that users will get ‘all-day battery life’ with 65 W fast charging support for charging only 15 minutes. Let us know, in OnePlus 8 Pro which is the flagship phone of the company, 30W Fast Charger users get. It has been revealed that the battery of OnePlus 8T can be charged from 0 to 58 percent in just 15 minutes, which makes it the fastest charging OnePlus phone.

Charge in only 39 minutes

The brand has said that the phone will be 100 percent charged in just 39 minutes. The phone’s charger has a OnePlus Dual and Type-C port design, which offers better compatibility and support up to 45W PD fast charge. 65W fast charging technology means that users will not have to be surprised for repeated charging and currently only brands like Oppo and Realme have brought such fast charging technology in their phones. Realme 7 Pro also has 65W fast charging.

Specifications will be like this

Talking about the rest of the specifications, only fast charging will not be the USP of this phone. According to leaks and rumors, the quad camera setup can be found in OnePlus 8T. The module may have a main sensor 48 megapixel Sony IMX689. In the phone, the company can also provide a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor and a depth sensor. The fourth sensor in the phone will be a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera can also be found in the phone. The phone can be priced around Rs 40,000 and it will launch as an upgrade to OnePlus 8.