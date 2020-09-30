OnePlus 8T smartphone is going to be launched on October 14. It has been confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and 65W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T benchmarking platform has been seen on Geekbench. According to the Geekbench listing, the model number of OnePlus 8T is KB2000. This phone is equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor. According to the listing, this phone will come with 12 GB of RAM.According to reports, this may be the first non-Google smartphone to come with Android 11 operating system. The company can offer Oxygen OS 11 UI based on Android 11 in it. This phone has got 3843 marks in Geekbench’s single core test and 11714 in multi-core test.

Poco M2 sale with 5 cameras and 5000mAh battery, flat discount and cashback benefits

(Photo: Geekbench)

OnePlus 8T can come with these specifications

If rumors are to be believed, this phone can have a 6.5-inch full HD + sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. This phone can come with two RAM options 8GB / 12GB in 128 GB and 256 GB storage options.

First sale of Realme Narzo 20A, buy Dhansu smartphone in best offer

Four rear cameras can be found in this phone for photography. These can include a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 48 megapixel primary camera, a 5 megapixel macro shooter and a 2 megapixel monochrome lens. Front of this phone for selfie

You can get a 16 megapixel camera. This phone can be equipped with a 4500mAh battery.

See full specifications