The date to launch OnePlus 8T in India has been kept on 14 October. The Chinese company gave this information through a press note on Monday. OnePlus 8T will launch in the market as a successor of OnePlus 8, launched at the global level in April. This new smartphone is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and out-of-the-box Android 11K. is. In its design, some changes can be made compared to OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T launching details in India

The launch of OnePlus 8T in India will be through an online stream which will begin on October 14 at 7:30 pm on the OnePlus India website. Amazon has already indicated the online availability of the new smartphone by creating a microsite. However, this smartphone will be available at OnePlus.in as well as offline retail stores.

Some new features will come for the first time

Earlier this phone was expected to be launched in the Indian market in September but due to Corona virus epidemic, the launching was not postponed. One Plus founder and CEO Pete Lau said that with OnePlus 8T we are excited to introduce some new features. I am confident that the smartphone will once again exceed expectations and deliver a unique experience.

OnePlus 8T possible specifications

This phone is said to have a 6.55-inch full-HD + display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, this phone will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and up to 12 GB of RAM can be. 25 GB on board storage option can be found.

It can get a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There is also talk of 32 megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. Apart from this, it can be found with 4,500mAh battery, 65W fast charging support.

This phone will compete

Tech giant Asus has launched its Zenfone 7 series Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro smartphones in Taiwan. Both Asus smartphones will soon be available for purchase in India. The price of Asus Zenfone 7 Series in India can start from 50 thousand rupees.

Asus has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processors in its Zenfone 7 Series. Along with this, both smartphones have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz with fast charging of 30W.

Features of ZenFone 7

Asus Zenfone 7 smartphone has an AMOLED display of 6.67 inch Full HD Plus resolution. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset is available in the smartphone. The smartphone has 128GB of storage along with 6GB of RAM. Zenfone 7 smartphone has 5000mAh battery.

