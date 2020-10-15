OnePlus 8T has been launched by premium tech brand OnePlus. This device has also been launched in the company upper-midrange segment and its sale is starting during festive offers. The company has brought this device as an upgrade of its OnePlus 8 phone. However, the price of both the devices is around and it can be difficult for buyers to choose one of them. By comparing the specifications of both the devices, you can select them better for yourself.OnePlus 8T has a 6.55 inch Fluid AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. This display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. In comparison, OnePlus 8 comes with a 6.55 inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The new OnePlus 8T has a flat display and the previous OnePlus 8 has a curved display.

Primary camera

The camera module of the new OnePlus 8T has undergone major changes. Its quad camera setup has a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultravide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera system. At the same time, triple camera setup has been given in OnePlus 8. It has a 16 megapixel ultraviolet and 2 megapixel macro lens with a 48 megapixel primary sensor.

Selfie camera

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T both have 16 megapixel front camera for video calling and selfie. This camera can record 1080p video at 30fps.

The processor

Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T devices come with Qualcomm’s flagship processor Snapdragon 865 and have Adreno 650 GPU. Both devices come with 5G connectivity.

Battery and Fast Charging

In OnePlus 8T, the company has given a large battery of 4,500mAh. In comparison, OnePlus 8 has a 4,300mAh battery. The special thing is that in OnePlus 8T, users will get 65W warp charging support and the phone will be fully charged in just 39 minutes. OnePlus 8 comes with old 30W warp charge technology support.

Price and Variants

Two variants of OnePlus 8T have been launched. The first 8GB + 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 42,999 and the second 12GB + 256GB variant has been launched for Rs 45,999. In comparison, three variants of OnePlus 8 are in the market. The price of 6GB + 128GB variant is Rs. 41,999, 8GB + 128GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 44,999 and 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs. 49,999.