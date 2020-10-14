OnePlus 8T, the new smartphone of OnePlus, is going to be launched today. The specialty of the smartphone will be 120Hz refresh rate display, quad rear camera setup and 65W fast charging. The launching will be done through a virtual event and the event will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. Users can watch it live on OnePlus’s official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.The phone can get a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, which will be great for gaming choice users. It can get a 6.55-inch FHD + display, which will support HDR10 +. The company has made some changes in the design of the phone. The phone will not have a curved display. The rear camera setup with a rectangular shape can be seen at the rear, which will be on the left corner of the back panel. In OnePlus 8, it was given in the center.

Features revealed before launch

Specifications of OnePlus 8T smartphone have already leaked before launching. The smartphone can have a quad rear camera setup, which will have a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultraviolet lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The phone can be given a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and a 4,500mAh battery, which will support 65W warp charging. It is claimed that the phone will be 59 percent in 15 minutes and full charge in less than 40 minutes. With this fast charger, you will be able to charge up to the laptop.

