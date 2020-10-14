OnePlus 8T smartphone has been launched in India. The company launched this phone in a virtual event. This is the first smartphone of OnePlus that comes with 65W warp charge technology. The phone has been launched in two variants – 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. The price of 8 GB RAM variant is Rs 42,999. At the same time, you will have to spend Rs 45,999 for its 12 GB RAM variant. The phone’s cell will start from October 17.The phone has a full 6.55-inch HD + flat fluid display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This phone has been launched with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 with internal storage. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset has been given as a processor in OnePlus 8T. The phone already has a 285 percent larger wiper chamber for better gaming experience.

This phone has four rear cameras for photography. It has a 16-megapixel ultraviolet angle lens with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The special thing about this phone’s camera is that they automatically switch to nightscape mode when needed. This phone has a 16 megapixel camera for selfie.

Talking about OS, in this phone you will get Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. It has special features such as Always On Display, Bitmoji, Live Wallpaper and Group Zen Mode. OnePlus has partnered with Snapchat to offer Bitmoji. Users can add these bitmoji to an all-on display.

To give power to the phone, it has a 4500mAh battery. This phone supports 65 watt charge charge technology. The company claims that it makes the phone chargeable for a full day in 15 minutes. The phone weighs 188 grams.