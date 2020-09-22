The wait for OnePlus 8T is coming to an end. The company has confirmed on Monday that the OnePlus 8T smartphone will be launched on October 14. The company will sell the phone through Amazon India. Meanwhile, before the launch, a tipster has leaked the price of OnePlus 8T. Tipster has given information about the price of the European market of the phone.According to the leaked report, the OnePlus 8T 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM storage variant in Europe will be priced at 799 Euro (about Rs 69,000) and the variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage will be priced at 899 Euro (about Rs 77,600). A source from Tipster said that in the US, the 8 GB RAM variant of this phone can be priced at $ 799 (about Rs 73,300) and the variant with 12 GB RAM can be priced at $ 899 (Rs 6600). This means that the OnePlus 8T OnePlus 8 can be costlier than 100 euros or about $ 100.

This feature can be found in OnePlus 8T

According to the recent reports, OnePlus 8T will get a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with punch-hole design. This display, which comes with full HD + resolution, can get a refresh rate of 120Hz. In the phone, the company can offer Snapdragon 865 processor.

Poco X3 smartphone will be launched today, the phone is equipped with 5 cameras and 33 watt fast charging

Talking about OS, this phone can offer Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. Regarding the phone’s battery, it is said that it will be 4500mAh which will come with 65 Watt fast charging support.

Great chance to buy Redmi 9A smartphone, sale from 12 noon

The quad rear camera setup can be given in this phone for photography, which can get a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 5 megapixel macro shooter and 2 megapixel depth shooter with 48 megapixel primary camera.

See full specifications