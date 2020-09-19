Constant information has been coming out about the OnePlus 8T smartphone for a long time. It is now reported that this new handset of OnePlus will be launched on October 14. Earlier, the phone was expected to be launched in the same month or early October. But the new report suggests that the launch of the phone has been delayed, probably due to the delay in production due to the Corona epidemic. OnePlus 8T may have a new type of camera setup. The upcoming phone OnePlus phone can have Snapdragon 865 processor and 65 watt fast charging support.MySmartPrice has shared information quoting tipster Ishan Aggarwal that the OnePlus 8T smartphone will be launched on October 14. Tipster reported that the launch could be delayed given the current circumstances. Let us know that the OnePlus 7T, which came last year, was launched in September. Currently, OnePlus has not shared any information about the launch event. However, OnePlus is expected to hold online events in the wake of the Corona epidemic.

OnePlus 8T: Possible Specifications

Information about OnePlus 8T has been revealed in leaks many times. This phone is expected to run on Android 11 based oxygen 11. According to Leaks, the phone will have a 6.55 inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The handset can have 128 GB and 256 GB inbuilt storage with Snapdragon 865+ processor and 8 GB and 12 GB RAM.

The OnePlus 8T can have 48 megapixel primary, 16 megapixel ultra-wide, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel portrait sensor. The handset will have a 32 megapixel camera for selfie on the front. This OnePlus phone will have a 4500mAh battery which will be laced with 65 watts fast charging. As we said, the handset may have a redesigned camera module.

