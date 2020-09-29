OnePlus has confirmed that the company will not launch the OnePlus 8T Pro smartphone this year. Last year, the company introduced OnePlus 7T Pro and McLaren Edition as an upgrade variant of OnePlus 7 Pro with a slight upgrade. However, this time the company has no plans to bring the upgrade variant of OnePlus 8 Pro.OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed this information on Weibo. He said that there is ‘no scope to upgrade’ OnePlus 8 Pro. Please tell that OnePlus 8T is also expected to have Snapdragon 865 processor with OnePlus 8 series. Talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro and the upcoming OnePlus 8T, so there is a big difference between these two phones. The upcoming OnePlus 8T will get 65 watts fast charging.

Let us know that the OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s flagship device that comes with IP68 rating, wireless charging, premium design, 120Hz Quad HD + display and up to 12GB RAM. Talk about the upcoming OnePlus 8T, this phone will have a 120Hz fullHD + resolution screen. At the same time, OnePlus 8 Pro has the best display in the industry.

It is worth noting that the company will not provide Snapdragon 865+ processor in OnePlus 8T. That is, the performance of OnePlus 8T will be the same as OnePlus 8 Pro. But the upcoming phone can be launched with Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11.

OnePlus 8 Pro company is not upgrading. Let us know that the OnePlus 8T smartphone will be launched on 14 October at an online event in India. Tipsters and several reports have stated that with the OnePlus 8T many surprises can come for the Indian market. Eminent tipster Ishan Aggarwal says that OnePlus will launch a product in India on October 14, about which information has never been revealed in the leak.

