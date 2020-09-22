After the official launching of OnePlus 8T, its price has been leaked on Twitter. This phone, which will be launched on October 14, will be available in two variants, one with an option of 8 GB and 12 GB RAM. Talking about the past record of OnePlus, the OnePlus 8T will be an upgrade variant of the older version OnePlus 8. There will be some hardware-related changes in the upcoming variant. The price of OnePlus 8T can be about 8600 rupees more than OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T price (expected)

According to the leaked report, the OnePlus 8T 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM storage variant in Europe will be priced at 799 Euro (about Rs 69,000) and the variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage will be priced at 899 Euro (about Rs 77,600).

Possible features and specifications of OnePlus 8T

According to a recent report, the OnePlus 8T can offer a 6.5-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole design. This display, which comes with full HD + resolution, can get a refresh rate of 120Hz. In the phone, the company can offer Snapdragon 865 processor. Talking about the operating system (OS), this phone can be given Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. Talking about the battery of the phone, it is said that it will be of 4500 mAh which will come with 65 Watt fast charging support. Talking about camera setup, the quad rear camera setup can be given in this phone, in which you can get a 16 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, 5 megapixel macro shooter and 2 megapixel depth shooter with 48 megapixel primary camera.