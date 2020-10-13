OnePlus 8T smartphone will be screened on Wednesday. This upcoming handset of OnePlus will be launched in the online event to be held on October 14. Now a day before the launch, the phone’s camera specifications have been leaked. Apart from this, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau has also tweeted about the dimensions and weight of OnePlus 8T. According to reports, OnePlus is also working on the new 10000mAh capacity power bank.Pete Lau’s latest tweet has revealed that the OnePlus 8T will be 8.4 mm thick and weigh 188 grams. The company has already confirmed that this OnePlus phone will come with Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11. The company has already given information about the phone having 5G support, 6.55 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and aquamarine green color. According to the Amazon listing, the new OnePlus 8T USB Type-C will come with 65 watt fast charging support.

OnePlus 8T: Possible Specifications

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) tweeted information about the OnePlus 8T camera specifications. According to the tweet, this OnePlus phone will have 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 primary, 16 megapixel wide-angle, 5 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. The phone will have a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfie.

Earlier, it was revealed from the Amazon Germany website that the OnePlus 8T will have a 4500mAh battery. The handset will come with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. According to the leak, the initial price of the phone will be 699 euros (about 60,000 rupees). But Vietnam’s tipster Chun (@ chunvn8888) claimed that the OnePlus 8T will start at 799 euros (about Rs 69,00). However, how much power these claims have will be known in the launch event tomorrow. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor can be given in the phone.

OnePlus Powerbank

OnePlus is also working on a 10000mAh Powerbank. According to tipster Ishan Aggarwal (@ ishanagarwal24), PowerBank will get 18 watt fast charging support. It will come with two USB-A and one USB-C ports. This PowerBank can be launched in Black and Green colors and is expected to be priced between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400.

