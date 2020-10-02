The date to launch OnePlus 8T in India has been kept on 14 October. Before the launch, some information related to this phone has been revealed. Its camera and design have been revealed in a leaked report. OnePlus 8T will be launched in the market as a successor of OnePlus 8, launched at the global level in April. This new smartphone is said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

This is design

The design of the OnePlus 8T smartphone has been revealed. The thickness of this phone will be 8.4mm. The 1mm rear camera bump can also be seen in the phone. At the same time, the length of the phone will be 162.8mm and width 75.5mm. One reason for the thickness of the phone may be the 4,500mAh battery.

This may be the camera

At the same time, information has emerged regarding the camera of this phone. It will have a 48-megapixel primary lens at the rear, which is Sony’s IMX 586 sensor. Features of OIS and EIS can be given in primary sensor. Apart from this, the second camera will be a 16MP ultra-wide lens, which will be available with a field of view of 116˚. However, instead of a telephoto lens, it will get a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

OnePlus 8T possible specifications

This phone is said to have a 6.55-inch full-HD + display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, this phone will run on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and up to 12 GB of RAM can be. 25 GB on board storage option can be found.

This phone will compete

This phone will compete with Asus Zenfone 7. The price of Asus Zenfone 7 Series in India can start from 50 thousand rupees. Asus has used Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processors in its Zenfone 7 Series. Along with this, both smartphones have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz with fast charging of 30W. It has a 6.67 inch Full HD Plus resolution Amoled display in the smartphone. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset is available in the smartphone. The smartphone has 128GB of storage along with 6GB of RAM. Zenfone 7 smartphone has 5000mAh battery.

read this also

Google Pixel 4a 5G can be launched in India on this date, to compete with OnePlus Nord

These 5 smartphones with dual cameras can become your choice in the range of 20 thousand