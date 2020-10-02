OnePlus 8T smartphone is going to be launched on October 14. The phone’s official teasers and some leaks have come to the fore, which has revealed most of the features of the phone. Now the design and camera sensors of Oneplus 8T have also come out in a recent leak. If the reports prove to be true, then the phone can be longer and thinner than the OnePlus 8. So let’s know more details-According to Tipster Steve (@Onleaks), the OnePlus 8T smartphone will have a thickness of 8.4mm. The phone can also have a 1mm rear camera bump. Apart from this, the length of the phone will be 162.8mm and width 75.5mm. One reason for the thickness of the phone may be the 4,500mAh battery.

This will be the camera

Another tipster Yogesh has given information about the phone’s camera. The rear will have a 48-megapixel primary lens, which is Sony’s IMX 586 sensor. Features of OIS and EIS will be available in the primary sensor. The second camera will be a 16MP ultra-wide lens, which will come with a 116˚ field of view. However, instead of a telephoto lens, it will get a 5 megapixel macro lens and a 2 megapixel depth sensor.

There will be other features like this

According to the reports, only a 16MP Sony sensor can be given for selfie in the phone, which was also in OnePlus 7T. Talking about other features, it can get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which will have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone can get up to 12 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, Snapdragon 865 processor, 4,500mAh battery and 65 Watt fast charging.

See full specifications