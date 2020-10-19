The recent launch of OnePlus 8T 5G (OnePlus 8T), the recent launch of OnePlus, the premium smartphone maker company of China, has taken a hit in terms of sales. As soon as the first sale of OnePlus started after the launch, in China, phones worth more than 100 million yuan or more than one billion rupees were sold within a minute. At the same time, smartphones worth 200 million yuan or more than 200 crore were sold within 10 minutes. This shows the extent to which people are obsessed with this premium phone.

Sale started in India too

Amazon Prime Members can buy OnePlus 8T in India at present. OnePlus 8T’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 42,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 45,999. The sale of OnePlus 8T will start from October 24 for the customer except the prime member, where he can get an instant discount of Rs 1000 on HDFC debit card and Rs 2000 instant discount on HDFC credit card. Additionally, American Express card users can also avail 10% cashback.

Fast charging facility in this phone with 5 cameras

OnePlus 8T Highlights

Talking about the features of OnePlus flagship smartphone OnePlus 8T5G, the screen resolution of this phone with 6.55 inch 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED display is 2400X1080 pixels. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC processor, this phone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera as well as quad cameras with 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, 16 MP ultra wide angle, 5 MP macro lens and 2 MP monochrome lens.

The OnePlus 8T5G smartphone has a 4500mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging. OnePlus 8T is in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver color options. This phone is based on the Android 11 operating system Oxygen OS. In India too, this phone is ready to go on sale.

