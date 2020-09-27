Premium tech company OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus 8T very soon and its official launch date has been confirmed. On October 14, this phone is coming with features like 65W fast charging and 120hz refresh rate display. This will be the fastest phone of OnePlus and it can get Snapdragon 865+ processor. Before launching this phone, OnePlus reduced the price of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.OnePlus 8 Pro was launched by the company with a price tag of $ 999 (about Rs 73,600) but after being $ 100 (about Rs 7,300) cheaper, this 12 GB and 256 GB top model was priced at $ 899 ( 66,250 rupees). Apart from this, the price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has also been reduced from $ 899 (about Rs 66,250) to $ 799 (about Rs 58,800).

If you talk about OnePlus 8, then its model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can now be purchased in Glacial Green Color for $ 599 (about Rs 44,000). Apart from this, models with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage can now be purchased for $ 699 (about Rs 51,500) instead of the launch price of $ 799 (about Rs 58,800). However, these price cuts have not yet been given to these phones in the Indian market.





Such are the specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor has been given in OnePlus 8 series devices. Both phones come with a curved AMOLED display, which has a punch hole selfie camera in the top left corner in addition to the high-refresh rate. Talking about the rest of the features, triple camera setup in OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro has been given. The 4510mAh battery in the Pro version comes with 30W wireless charging and the 4300mAh battery in the standard model comes with 30T wired fast charging.

