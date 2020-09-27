OnePlus 8T will officially launch in India on 14 October. The company had already revealed the display details. And now the battery capacity and charger of the upcoming phones of OnePlus have been revealed. According to the OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 8T will have a larger 4500mAh battery. This time the company is offering 65 watt fast charger with its device. OnePlus claims that users will be able to charge ‘one day worth of battery’ in just 15 minutes.The company’s current OnePlus 8 Pro has a 4510mAh battery. But it comes with just 30 watts charging. OnePlus 8T battery will support 65 Watt fast charging, which means that 58% of the battery will be charged in just 15 minutes. The Chinese company says that up to 100 percent of the battery will be charged in 39 minutes. The charger is a dual type-C port design. It will support PD fast charge up to 45 watts.

OnePlus has already confirmed that OnePlus 8T will have 6.55 inch display. The refresh rate of the screen will be 120 Hz. The panel will come with full HD + resolution, HDR10 + and 240 Hz sampling rate. The company says that users will get a smooth display experience, which will improve overall viewing and gaming experience. OnePlus is expected to reveal more specifications ahead of its launch event on October 14.

Apart from this, the quad-camera setup can be given in the handset so far, talking about leaks. The phone will have a 48 megapixel Sony IMX689 camera sensor. It will be accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro camera. The phone can have a 32 megapixel selfie sensor. OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone can be launched in Europe at a lower price than OnePlus 8. If the same happens for the global market, then the OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone is expected to be offered in India for less than 40 thousand.

