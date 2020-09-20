In the past few weeks, details related to OnePlus 8T were being shared by Tech Brand OnePlus. The company says that this smartphone will come with quality-life-upgrades due to the second generation upgrade of OnePlus 8 series. In this case, the new phone may be the fastest OnePlus device. After the details revealed from Leaks, the company has confirmed the name of the phone OnePlus 8T 5G. Its official launch date has not been revealed.

As of now, the company has not yet teased or shared the specifications of the new smartphone. Now the name of OnePlus 8T 5G has definitely been confirmed. Apart from this, the special thing is that the company is not using the ‘Series’ word with OnePlus 8T. This means that there will be no Pro variant of the company’s T upgrade. It was also revealed earlier that in 2020, OnePlus will not launch OnePlus 8T Pro except to focus on Affordable market.

Can get snapdragon 865+

OnePlus 8T 5G has been said that it will perform faster than the company’s latest series. This means that Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor can be given in this device as compared to the Snapdragon 865 found in OnePlus 8 Series. Apart from this, in the top-end model, the company can provide more RAM and internal storage. OnePlus 8T 5G will actually be an upgrade of OnePlus 8 and will not be launched as an upgrade to OnePlus 8 Pro.

Specifications like this can happen

OnePlus 8 Pro will remain the company’s flagship device in the year 2020. Speaking of leaks specifications, 65W charging technology can be found in the phone, which will make the phone full charge in less than 30 minutes. It can get a quad camera setup with 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with 120Hz AMOLED display. In addition to the main camera, 16MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro and fourth depth sensor can be found. If the leaks are revealed so far, then the phone can be launched on October 14.