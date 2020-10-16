OnePlus launched its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 8T this week. This phone of OnePlus comes in two variants. The new OnePlus 8T’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,999 while the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999. Now, after the launch of the new handset, the company has cut the price of OnePlus 8. Oneplus 8OnePlus 8’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant can now be purchased cheaply at 3 thousand rupees. This variant is now available to buy for Rs 41,999 instead of Rs 44,999. At the same time, the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB inbuilt storage can be purchased for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 49,999. That is, the top variant of the handset has been cut by Rs 5000. Variants with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage can be purchased for Rs 39,999 instead of Rs 41,999. Although, this variant is not available on the company’s site, but it can be purchased from Amazon India.

The OnePlus 8 smartphone is available for purchase in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Onix Black color. By purchasing the phone from the official OnePlus site, users will be able to buy a back cover without any extra money.

Apart from OnePlus 8, users can also buy OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 at a discount. Wireless bullets launched at Rs 5,990 can be purchased for Rs 4,490. The ‘OnePlus 8 Protect Your Music Bundle’ was launched for Rs 2,789 and can now be purchased for Rs 2,516.