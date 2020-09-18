Premium tech company OnePlus offers great software as well as smooth software and user experience in its smartphones. The price of the company’s flagship device launched last year has been reduced in India. After the price cut received by OnePlys 7T Pro, buyers will be able to buy this phone for Rs 43,999. In this way the device has been made cheaper by Rs 4000 and it is a permanent price-cut. However, there has been no change in the price of OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition.

After being cheaper, the new price of OnePlus 7T Pro has increased to Rs 43,999 for the model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage in India. Buyers can buy phones from shopping site Amazon and Oneplus official site at an updated price. Earlier, the price of OnePlus 7T Pro was Rs 47,999. This smartphone is available in only one color option, Hedge Blue. The McLaren Edition of this device is still priced at Rs 58,999.



Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

Discount offers too

Let us know, additional instant discount is available on both OnePlus online store and Amazon as well. ICICI Bank is offering a discount company of Rs 3000 on payment by debit or credit card. Also, the phone can be purchased with a no-cost EMI option. OnePlus 7T Pro has a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. The resolution of the display is 1440×3210 pixels and the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.



Read: Bumper demand of OnePlus Nord, new record made

Triple camera setup

The main camera in the triple camera setup found in OnePlus 7T Pro is a 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 and it has two camera sensors of 8 megapixels and 16 megapixels. The 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front camera sensor has been given for selfie and video calls. This smartphone has 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.0 storage up to 256 GB. Its 4085mAh battery warp charge comes with 30T charging technology support.