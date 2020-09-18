OnePlus Nord affordable range has also been launched by smartphone maker OnePlus after the popular range of premium devices. Apart from this, the company is preparing to bring OnePlus 8T and before that a new white color edition of OnePlus 7T has also been launched. However, there is nothing new in the new edition apart from color. The new model comes with a white rear panv silver color frame.

The company launched OnePlus 7T series in October, 2019, and with the completion of one year, OnePlus 8T will also be launched in the market. However, OnePlus will not bring OnePlus 8T Pro this time and OnePlus 8 Pro will remain the company’s flagship. Actually, the focus of OnePlus in the year 2020 is on bringing smartphones in the affordable price segment and OnePlus budget phones can also be seen.

Read: Bumper demand of OnePlus Nord, new record made

OnePlus 7T Price

The White Color Edition of OnePlus 7T is currently only available in China and details of availability have not been revealed in other markets yet. In India, the company has also given a price cut to OnePlus 7T Pro before the launch of OnePlus 8T and this phone has now been made cheaper by Rs 4000. OnePlus 7T is now priced at Rs 37,999 and at the same time, the 7T Pro can be purchased at a new price of Rs 43,999.

Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

OnePlus 7T specifications

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with FHD + (2400×1080 pixels) resolution. The aspect ratio of the display with a 90Hz refresh rate is 20: 9. The phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and has up to 8 GB of RAM. In addition to the 48-megapixel main sensor in the triple camera setup, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens have been given. The phone with a 16 megapixel selfie camera has a 3800mAh battery, which comes with Warp Charge 30T support.