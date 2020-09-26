Smartphone company OnePlus is going to launch OnePlus 8T next month. Earlier, the company is offering a discount on its OnePlus 7T. The official online store of OnePlus is giving a discount of around Rs. 3000. After reducing the price, you can buy this phone for Rs 34,999. This price phone is of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model.

Offer being received on the company’s website

The discount available on OnePlus 7T is available only on the company’s online store. On Amazon, this phone is still being sold for Rs 37,999. It has to be seen how long this discount company is offering on the site. You have a great chance to buy this phone at a cheap price. OnePlus 7T specifications

OnePlus 7T specifications

If you talk about the specifications of OnePlus 7T, then the phone has a 6.55 inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD + display, which has a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The phone’s 90Hz refresh rate display comes with 402ppi pixel density and 20: 9 aspect ratios. 3D Corning Gorilla Glass has been given on the display for protection. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The camera

Talking about the camera, triple camera setup has been given in OnePlus 7T. The rear panel of the phone has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor as well as a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. At the same time, the device has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. This OnePlus phone has a 3800mAh battery, which is equipped with Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging Technology.

