OnePlus 8T will be launched by premium tech company OnePlus on October 14 and before that the company is giving a discount on OnePlus 7T which came last year. On OnePlus 7T, buyers are getting a discount of Rs 3000 at the official online store of the brand and buyers can buy this device at an initial price of Rs 34,999. This price is of the model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The discount on OnePlus 7T has been given only on the company’s online store and this device is still available on Amazon at an initial price of Rs 37,999. At present, it is not clear how long the company is offering the discount offer of Rs 3000 on the site. In such a situation, if you want to buy this phone, then it would be better to place the order as soon as possible. This phone coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor has premium features.

Read: Second hand OnePlus 8 Pro price more than new phone

OnePlus 7T specifications

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with full HD + (2400×1080 pixels) resolution. The phone’s 90Hz refresh rate display comes with 402ppi pixel density and 20: 9 aspect ratios. The phone’s display that comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass supports HDR10 + content playback and comes with 1000nits peak brightness. The phone has up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Read: OnePlus Nord’s bumper demand, new record made

Talking about camera setup, the triple camera setup has been given in OnePlus 7T. In addition to the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor on the rear panel of the phone, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens have been given. The device has a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. This smartphone comes with a 3800mAh battery, which has been supported by Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging Technology.