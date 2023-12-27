OnePlus recently unveiled the first image of its new flagship smartphone model, the OnePlus 12R. This smartphone represents the second of the OnePlus 12 series and marks the debut of the OnePlus R series on the global market. The OnePlus 12R will soon be available in Italy in two color variants: Cool Blue and Iron Gray. The model joins the OnePlus 12, underlining, in the company's intentions, how a smartphone does not necessarily have to belong to the “Plus”, “Pro” or “Ultra” categories to offer excellent hardware performance and a high-level software experience. The OnePlus 12R stands out for its two exclusive colors. The Cool Blue version features a glossy finish, while Iron Gray offers a matte look. Both variants include a matte metal frame, and OnePlus' Alert Slider is now located on the left side of the device. This modification allowed the introduction of a new antenna system which improves the phone's performance.

The OnePlus R Series, which initially launched with the OnePlus 9R in 2021, has so far only been available in India and China. These devices are known for their high performance, optimized for mobile gaming, and their value for money. As demand for more sophisticated mobile gaming increases, OnePlus has decided to expand the availability of the R series to North America and Europe as well. The OnePlus 12 series is the result of ten years of development, aiming to balance high performance, power consumption, heat dissipation and longevity. The two models, OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R, offer distinctive features, allowing users to choose the smartphone that best suits their needs. Both models will be officially presented during the OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief event, which will be held at 3:00 pm on January 23, 2024, Italian time.