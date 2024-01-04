The presentation of OnePlus Ace 3 anticipates the arrival of the long-awaited 'flagship killer' of 2024; the device will be marketed in Europe as OnePlus 12R.

While waiting for the global launch of the OnePlus 12 series, the Asian company has already unveiled its own in China first “flagship killer” of 2024.

This is OnePlus Ace 3, a device that will soon be marketed in Europe as OnePlus 12R. The smartphone has been widely discussed and anticipated in recent weeks, previewed via rendering and finally presented on the official website. This device has the appearance of a premium model, with an elegant and refined design, but the real surprise lies in the price: although the specifications are very interesting, it is more accessible than you might think.

OnePlus's ace in the hole Promotional image for the company's tenth anniversary The battery of the OnePlus Ace3 is one of its strong points: with a capacity of 5,500 mAh, it is the largest ever used from the brand.

Composed of two lithium cells of 2,750 mAh each, this configuration allows high-speed charging of up to 100 Watts, although wireless charging has been sacrificed. See also Hideo Kojima considers his next game a real new medium The display of this model resembles that of the OnePlus 12, but with a resolution reduced to 1.5K.

However, it retains the LTPO technology, the same refresh rate, and a high brightness of 4,500 nits.

The display is therefore a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED with adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.

The exterior design features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front side, glass on the back and an aluminum alloy frame on the edges. As for the rear camera, OnePlus Ace 3 offers an interesting system, with a sensor main Sony IMX890 50 MPa 16 MP front camera and 2 other rear cameras of 50 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (macro). The pre-installed operating system is Android 14 with the new interface ColorOS 14.0.