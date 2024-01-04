The presentation of OnePlus Ace 3 anticipates the arrival of the long-awaited 'flagship killer' of 2024; the device will be marketed in Europe as OnePlus 12R.
While waiting for the global launch of the OnePlus 12 series, the Asian company has already unveiled its own in China first “flagship killer” of 2024.
This is OnePlus Ace 3, a device that will soon be marketed in Europe as OnePlus 12R.
The smartphone has been widely discussed and anticipated in recent weeks, previewed via rendering and finally presented on the official website.
This device has the appearance of a premium model, with an elegant and refined design, but the real surprise lies in the price: although the specifications are very interesting, it is more accessible than you might think.
OnePlus's ace in the hole
The battery of the OnePlus Ace3 is one of its strong points: with a capacity of 5,500 mAh, it is the largest ever used from the brand.
Composed of two lithium cells of 2,750 mAh each, this configuration allows high-speed charging of up to 100 Watts, although wireless charging has been sacrificed.
The display of this model resembles that of the OnePlus 12, but with a resolution reduced to 1.5K.
However, it retains the LTPO technology, the same refresh rate, and a high brightness of 4,500 nits.
The display is therefore a 6.78 inch LTPO AMOLED with adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.
The exterior design features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front side, glass on the back and an aluminum alloy frame on the edges.
As for the rear camera, OnePlus Ace 3 offers an interesting system, with a sensor main Sony IMX890 50 MPa 16 MP front camera and 2 other rear cameras of 50 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (macro).
The pre-installed operating system is Android 14 with the new interface ColorOS 14.0.
Great value for money
OnePlus Ace 3 uses a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of the latest Gen 3.
The choice is not so criticisable, given that, despite being an older model, the chipset remains one of the most convincing on the market and will certainly satisfy those looking for high-level performance considering the price.
The price starts at just 2,599 yuan ($357) for the base 12GB RAM / 256GB storage model.
For the most advanced version, the top 16GB/1TB model, you need to shell out 3,499 yuan ($492).
The price in the international market will be slightly higher, which should not be surprising.
Finally, it has storage space up to 1TB UFS 4.0 and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.
It features an infrared emitter, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Rainwater Touch technology and all the typical features of a OnePlus device, such as the iconic Alert Slider.
