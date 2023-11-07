OnePlus 12 could make its appearance as early as January, ahead of schedule if the launch cycle of its predecessor is taken into consideration.
The company, which recently debuted in the foldable market with the introduction of the new OnePlus Open, is now preparing to launch its new flagship model.
2023 has proven to be a complex year for mobile device makers, with the third quarter being, according to analysis by Counterpoint Researchwas the worst in the last ten years.
There is reason to believe that OnePlus could take a cue from the approach taken by Samsung with Galaxy S24, bringing forward the launch of the new models in order to stimulate market interest.
An element in support of this theory would come from China, where the3C certification body recently gave the green light to OnePlus 12.
This would suggest that the details of the project have been outlined and the hardware is now in its final form.
It is therefore assumed that the official announcement could occur in about a month, followed by an international release date expected early next year.
On the fast charging side
The upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone, identified with the model number PJD110, will support the charging via USB-C connection at a speed of 100 watts, with a voltage of 11 volts and a current of 9.1 amperes.
These specifications already appeared in the predecessor OnePlus 11, which however lacked one 50W wireless chargingpresent in this new version.
The brand has always focused on offering fast charging as a strong point, however it is important to note that the wireless charging option may vary in speed depending on the market.
This could be lower in distributions outside of China, as has already happened in the past with the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro models.
Your smartphone’s battery will be able to fill up completely in just 25 minutes, but it’s important to remember that charging your phone from zero to 100% each time may not be the best thing to maintain its good health.
Furthermore, there are currently other devices capable of charging even faster, reaching 240W, which places the new OnePlus slightly behind the industry’s flagship standards.
What else do we know
The new information indicates that the battery will also have a higher capacity, estimated at about 5,400 mAh.
Therefore, while maintaining the charging power unchanged, we may find the necessary times slightly longer compared to the OnePlus 11.
Furthermore, we understand that OnePlus will continue to include a fast charger and cable with the phone, in contrast to the current trend in the world of smartphones.
As for the technical specifications, the phone will have a broad 6.82 inch OLED screen with 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
The maximum brightness will be very high, being able to reach values of up to 3000-4000 nits in strong light conditions.
For the camera, the phone will have a 50 MP main sensora 50 MP wide-angle sensor and a 64 MP periscope sensor with 3x optical zoom, as well as a 32 MP front camera.
OnePlus 12 will be available in three colors: black, white and green.
The official presentation in China is expected by the end of November, and it could be available in Europe starting from January 2024.
