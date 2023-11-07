OnePlus 12 could make its appearance as early as January, ahead of schedule if the launch cycle of its predecessor is taken into consideration.

The company, which recently debuted in the foldable market with the introduction of the new OnePlus Open, is now preparing to launch its new flagship model. 2023 has proven to be a complex year for mobile device makers, with the third quarter being, according to analysis by Counterpoint Researchwas the worst in the last ten years.

There is reason to believe that OnePlus could take a cue from the approach taken by Samsung with Galaxy S24, bringing forward the launch of the new models in order to stimulate market interest. An element in support of this theory would come from China, where the3C certification body recently gave the green light to OnePlus 12.

This would suggest that the details of the project have been outlined and the hardware is now in its final form. See also Streamer plays Final Fantasy 14 with an actual book and pencil It is therefore assumed that the official announcement could occur in about a month, followed by an international release date expected early next year.

On the fast charging side OnePlus has always dedicated a focus on the charging performance of its smartphones The upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone, identified with the model number PJD110, will support the charging via USB-C connection at a speed of 100 watts, with a voltage of 11 volts and a current of 9.1 amperes. These specifications already appeared in the predecessor OnePlus 11, which however lacked one 50W wireless chargingpresent in this new version. The brand has always focused on offering fast charging as a strong point, however it is important to note that the wireless charging option may vary in speed depending on the market.

This could be lower in distributions outside of China, as has already happened in the past with the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10 Pro models. Your smartphone’s battery will be able to fill up completely in just 25 minutes, but it’s important to remember that charging your phone from zero to 100% each time may not be the best thing to maintain its good health.

Furthermore, there are currently other devices capable of charging even faster, reaching 240W, which places the new OnePlus slightly behind the industry’s flagship standards. See also Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero confirms its release date for Latin America | EarthGamer