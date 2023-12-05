OnePlus 12 is finally official with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a new and improved photographic system and many qualities that help make it unique.

OnePlus 12 was officially presented on the occasion of the company’s tenth anniversary held in China earlier than the usual timing, considering that the predecessor, OnePlus 11, was announced at the beginning of January. The new proposal takes on a crucial role in the company strategy led by Pete Lau, aimed at increasing market share both nationally and internationally. Currently, no information is yet available on the European launch date, however, there is a real possibility that the device could hit the market as early as next month.

Despite the lack of surprises compared to previous leaks and rumors, the phone has attracted a lot of interest for those looking for a flagship product with up-to-date specs.

Authentic top of the range OnePlus 12 is positioned as one of the best devices with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 currently available on the market OnePlus 12 features a display 6.82 inch AMOLED with 2K resolution.

Particularly interesting is the maximum brightness of the display, which reaches i 4,500 nitscharacterizing itself as one of the brightest panels on the market. Internally, OnePlus 12 is powered by the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and offers storage options of up to 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 internal storage. The combination of high-quality images and high performance, supported by the VC cooling system to support the SoC during efforts and gaming sessions, it is supported by a photographic sector developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The 5,400 mAh battery it promises reliable performance and supports 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

OnePlus has equipped the new smartphone with ColorOS 14.0, based on Android 14.0. To dispel rumors that questioned the correct water resistance, the company introduced the technology “Rain Water Touch“.

This innovation aims to make it easier to use the phone even with wet hands, allowing the device to accurately detect the user’s touches even in the presence of rain or when the screen is damp. OnePlus 12 technical sheet Dimensions: 164.3×75.8×9.15 mm

164.3×75.8×9.15 mm Weight: 220 grams

220 grams Display: AMOLED 6.82″ LTPO Resolution 3168 × 1440 Refresh rate: 1-120 Hz Peak brightness 4,500 nits Aspect Ratio 19:8:9

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12/16/24GB LPPPDR5X RAM

12/16/24GB LPPPDR5X RAM Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0

256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 Cameras: Main 50 MP Sony LYT-808, 1/1.4″, f/1.6, 23mm eq., AF, OIS Ultra-wide angle 48 MP, 1/2″, f/2.2, FOV 114°, 14mm eq., AF, macro 3.5cm Telephoto 64 MP, 1/2″, f/2.6, 70mm eq., AF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

Front camera:

Connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR, GPS

