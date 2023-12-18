A decade of waiting dissolves: the OnePlus 12 range extends the celebrations to the old continent and announces the launch date of the new smartphones.

After a slew of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has finally confirmed the European release date for its new line of smartphones, already made official in China since the first days of December. The countdown shows little more than 30 days at the event that will further celebrate the company's decade by presenting the OnePlus 12 and 12R globally. The new flagship will be presented during the “OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief” event on January 23, 2024 at 3:00 pmItalian time. The official announcement puts an end to speculation about its availability in the European market.

Double presentation OnePlus' new flagship model will be presented by “us” during the event on January 23, 2024 As already mentioned, it will be a double launch.

Contrary to expectations and hypotheses prior to the presentation in Asia, regarding a hypothetical OnePlus 12 Pro model, we will be dealing with OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. See also Cinemadvisor.it is coming: the new Italian Rotten Tomatoes While OnePlus 12 is a project already known without secrets, OnePlus 12R is still shrouded in mystery, and is not yet official even in China, where it should be called OnePlus Ace 3. The new device is already mentioned on the company's official Italian website, where it is the protagonist, together with 12R, of the “Participate to win” campaign.

Basically, by entering your email address on the dedicated page, you can compete to be among the 12 winners who will receive a redemption code for a free OnePlus 12 or for “a new OnePlus product” coming soon, i.e. OnePlus 12R. As expected, the global launch of OnePlus 12 will have some modifications in the product itself.

There will be differences in thickness as well as mesh bands and possibly some other changes.

We can't confirm the exact changes until we get the device in our hands and the official announcement is underway.