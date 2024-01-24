OnePlus has announced its new OnePlus 12 series, consisting of two flagship devices: OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R. The “Smooth Beyond Belief” event, which was held in New Delhi, was also an opportunity to present the third generation of the brand's flagship wireless audio products, OnePlus Buds 3. Pete Lau, OnePlus founder and Senior Vice President and Chief of Product of Oppo and OnePlus, expressed great pride in the launch of this series. “The OnePlus 12 series represents the culmination of a decade of pursuit of innovation and excellence,” said Lau. “We designed these devices to deliver a fast, smooth and long-lasting user experience, setting new quality standards in the smartphone industry in 2024.”

OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform and the proprietary Trinity Engine. The device has a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 100W SuperVooc fast charging, 50W AirVooc wireless charging, and a fourth-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile camera. OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, was born with a strong propensity for mobile gaming. It is launched for the first time outside the markets of China and India, and will be available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colors.

The OnePlus Buds 3 stand out for their cutting-edge design and dual-driver acoustic system. With features like custom active noise cancellation and sliding volume control, the Buds 3 are the brand's new flagship wireless headphones. As a preview, OnePlus also presented the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition, a collaboration with HoYoverse. This special edition, scheduled for release on February 28, offers exclusive customizations to the smartphone software, inspired by the Genshin Impact character, Keqing.





OnePlus 12 will be available for purchase at 1,099 euros, while OnePlus 12R at 699 euros. OnePlus products, starting with the OnePlus 12 series, will be available in Italy through the Oppo Italia e-commerce platform and in Oppo's main retail outlets.