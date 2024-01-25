After launching in China last month, the new iteration of the Flagship Killer is finally available for purchase in global markets, with an official debut also in Italy. This new phone series not only introduces its most affordable version, the R series globally for the first time, but also features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the beating heart of the device. Experience with this chipset confirms its excellence in terms of performance, sustainability and thermal control, making OnePlus 12 a formidable choice for any user, whether engaged in play activities or daily routines. OnePlus' intended consistency between the Chinese and global versions is palpable, with the OnePlus 12 maintaining a uniform approach to hardware, distancing itself from the practice of other companies that limit the best features to specific regions.

OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 line was presented during the “Smooth Beyond Belief” event OnePlus 12 presents itself as a concentration of power, innovation and versatility, representing the new flagship of the range. From an aesthetic point of view, it presents a notable resemblance to the previous model, except for theAlert Sliderwhich in this generation has found a new location on the left side of the phone instead of the right. The 6.82-inch QHD+ display of OnePlus 12 is made with AMOLED technology, has a refresh rate of 120Hz and reaches a maximum brightness of 4,500 nitsensuring clear vision even in bright sunlight.

Additional features, such as eye protection, help improve the user experience. From a technical point of view, OnePlus 12 is equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and offers remarkable performance with the presence of up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage space, ensuring a smooth and smooth experience, both for gaming and everyday use. See also Elden Ring Colosseum: trailer, images and details of the free DLC There 5400 mAh battery it is supported by 100W SUPERVOOC technology for wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC technology for wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting autonomy.

The new Dual Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system helps keep the phone efficient even during prolonged use. Moving to the back of the phone, the flagship boasts a powerful triple camera system made in collaboration with Hasselblad.

The main one, based on the sensor Sony LYT-808offers a resolution of 50 MP with optical stabilization.

The system is completed by a 48 MP ultra-wide camera and a 64 MP periscope camera with up to 120x hybrid zoom, supported by a color sensor for extraordinary visual results. Available in colors Silky Black and Flowy EmeraldOnePlus 12 offers different configurations at varying prices. The operating system is ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. OnePlus 12 technical sheet Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15mm

164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15mm Weight: 220 g

220 g Display: 6.82 inch 3D AMOLED Resolution 1,440 x 3,168 Refresh rate 1-120Hz Peak brightness 4,500 nits Aspect Ratio 19.8:9

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 12GB/16GB/24GB LPPPDR5X type

12GB/16GB/24GB LPPPDR5X type Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 type

256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 type Cameras: Main Wide 50 MP, 1/1.4 inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, 23 mm Ultra-wide angle 48 MP, 1/2″, f/2.2, FOV 114°, 14 mm Telephoto 64 MP, 1/2″, f/2.6, 70 mm

Front camera:

Connectivity: 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR emitter, GPS

5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR emitter, GPS Drums: 5,400 mAh

5,400 mAh Colors: Flowy Emerald Silky Black

Price: 12GB RAM | 256 GB Storage: €969 16GB RAM | 512 GB Storage: €1099

See also Where and how to see the solar eclipse from Mexico | Atomix