The OnePlus 12 series goes international with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 5000+ mAh batteries, gorgeous colors and interesting cameras.
After launching in China last month, the new iteration of the Flagship Killer is finally available for purchase in global markets, with an official debut also in Italy.
This new phone series not only introduces its most affordable version, the R series globally for the first time, but also features the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 as the beating heart of the device.
Experience with this chipset confirms its excellence in terms of performance, sustainability and thermal control, making OnePlus 12 a formidable choice for any user, whether engaged in play activities or daily routines.
OnePlus' intended consistency between the Chinese and global versions is palpable, with the OnePlus 12 maintaining a uniform approach to hardware, distancing itself from the practice of other companies that limit the best features to specific regions.
OnePlus 12
OnePlus 12 presents itself as a concentration of power, innovation and versatility, representing the new flagship of the range.
From an aesthetic point of view, it presents a notable resemblance to the previous model, except for theAlert Sliderwhich in this generation has found a new location on the left side of the phone instead of the right.
The 6.82-inch QHD+ display of OnePlus 12 is made with AMOLED technology, has a refresh rate of 120Hz and reaches a maximum brightness of 4,500 nitsensuring clear vision even in bright sunlight.
Additional features, such as eye protection, help improve the user experience.
From a technical point of view, OnePlus 12 is equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and offers remarkable performance with the presence of up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage space, ensuring a smooth and smooth experience, both for gaming and everyday use.
There 5400 mAh battery it is supported by 100W SUPERVOOC technology for wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC technology for wireless charging, ensuring long-lasting autonomy.
The new Dual Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system helps keep the phone efficient even during prolonged use.
Moving to the back of the phone, the flagship boasts a powerful triple camera system made in collaboration with Hasselblad.
The main one, based on the sensor Sony LYT-808offers a resolution of 50 MP with optical stabilization.
The system is completed by a 48 MP ultra-wide camera and a 64 MP periscope camera with up to 120x hybrid zoom, supported by a color sensor for extraordinary visual results.
Available in colors Silky Black and Flowy EmeraldOnePlus 12 offers different configurations at varying prices.
The operating system is ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.
OnePlus 12 technical sheet
- Dimensions: 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.15mm
- Weight: 220 g
- Display:
- 6.82 inch 3D AMOLED
- Resolution 1,440 x 3,168
- Refresh rate 1-120Hz
- Peak brightness 4,500 nits
- Aspect Ratio 19.8:9
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM:12GB/16GB/24GB LPPPDR5X type
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB UFS 4.0 type
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, 1/1.4 inch Sony LYT-808 sensor, f/1.6, 23 mm
- Ultra-wide angle 48 MP, 1/2″, f/2.2, FOV 114°, 14 mm
- Telephoto 64 MP, 1/2″, f/2.6, 70 mm
- Front camera:
- Connectivity: 5G, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR emitter, GPS
- Drums: 5,400 mAh
- Colors:
- Flowy Emerald
- Silky Black
- Price:
- 12GB RAM | 256 GB Storage: €969
- 16GB RAM | 512 GB Storage: €1099
OnePlus 12R
OnePlus 12R makes its debut in Italy with a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
It is only available in the from configuration 16GB of memory and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage . Protection is IP64 class.
The screen is a 6.78 inch AMOLED LTPO 4.0 with resolution 1264 x 2780 pixels and refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz.
Supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.
HBM brightness is 1600 nits, peaking at 4500 nits.
The 5500 mAh battery (slightly higher than that of the main model) is the largest ever mounted on a OnePlus phone, and uses the same cooling system as the Model 12.
Charging here is also carried out via a 100W wired SUPERVOOC with charger included, but be careful because the 12R does not support wireless charging.
The three rear cameras include the 24mm main camera with f/1.8 aperture on Sony IMX890 sensor, the 8MP ultra wide-angle camera with wide angle of view, and a 2MP macro with 4cm minimum focus. The selfie camera is a 16 MP with f/2.4 aperture.
OnePlus 12R technical sheet
- Dimensions: 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm
- Weight: 207 g
- Display:
- AMOLED 3D 6.78 inches
- Resolution 2780 x 1264
- Refresh rate 1-120Hz
- Peak brightness 4,500 nits
- Aspect Ratio 19.8:9
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- RAM: 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM
- Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 type
- Cameras:
- Main Wide 50 MP, OIS, f/1.8, AF, 24mm eq
- Ultra-wide angle 8MP, f/2.2, 16mm eq
- Macro 2MP, f/2.4, 22mm eq
- Front camera:
- Connectivity: 5G dual SIM, WiFI 7, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, NFC, IR, GPS
- Drums: 5,500 mAh
- Colors:
- Price:
- 16GB RAM | 256 GB of storage: €699
On the occasion of its market debut, OnePlus presents exclusive offers for purchases made via OPPO Store.
By booking and purchasing the brand new OnePlus 12 by February 5, buyers will be able to enjoy a €100 discount and obtain a €150 voucher that can be spent on the OPPO Store starting from March 2024.
Those who book and purchase the OnePlus 12R by February 12th will receive a €100 voucher that can be spent on the OPPO Store starting from March 2024.
Additionally buyers OnePlus 12 in the configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage on OnePlus.com or via the OnePlus Store app, in the period from January 23rd to 25th, they will have the opportunity to choose a free gift from the following options:
- A set of Bang & Olufsen Beocom Portal headphones
- A pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 headphones
- A cover for the OnePlus 12
Furthermore, in reminding you that in the next few days you will find reviews of the 2 smartphones here on Multiplayer, we leave you the link to this article where we explain in detail how to take advantage of a discount for the OnePlus 12 via Amazon.
