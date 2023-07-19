OnePlus today announced the OnePlus 11 5G × Genshin Impact Custom Gift Box, which includes the brand’s latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11, and a special Genshin Impact themed collector’s box. The limited-edition has a limited availability of one hundred pieces throughout Europe. Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world action RPG, developed by HoYoverse for Android, iOS, PC and PlayStation. The game supports 15 languages ​​and was first released in September 2020. The OnePlus 11 5G × Genshin Impact Custom Gift Box offers a set of personalized content, blending the game’s character designs with Liyue’s distinctive cooking culture. The structure and decorations of the box itself show four different techniques, with the red tones symbolizing Xiangling’s Pyro element and his personality. Available for purchase starting July 26, the OnePlus 11 5G × Genshin Impact personalized gift box is priced at 919 euros.