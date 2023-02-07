OnePlus unveiled the new OnePlus 11 5G flagship, along with OnePlus Bus Pro 2 earphones, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro keyboard. OnePlus 11 5G is based on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, which ensures faster CPU speed and GPU (35% and 25% respectively compared to the previous generation), as well as improved power efficiency and support for real-time hardware-enabled ray tracing. The OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM memory and OnePlus’ RAM-Life technology, which allows you to have up to 44 applications active simultaneously on the OnePlus 11. Charging is fast, at 100W, combined with a battery 5000mAh dual-cell – takes 25 minutes to go from 1% to 100%.

The display is a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz Super Fluid Amoled with LTPO 3.0, a proprietary technology that saves energy and adapts the refresh rate based on specific use. The smartphone supports Dolby Vision and has dual speakers to support Dolby Atmos for 3D audio. The OnePlus 11 5G triple camera system is equipped with a 50MP IMX890 main sensor, a 32MP IMX709 portrait lens and a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide camera, in collaboration with Hasselblad inheriting from Oppo, OnePlus’ own brand, this function. The OnePlus 11 5G is also equipped with OnePlus’ in-house TurboRAW HDR algorithm. In Europe, the OnePlus 11 5G will go on sale starting February 16. The device will be priced at €849 in the 8+128GB variant and €919 in the 16+256GB variant.