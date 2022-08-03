OnePlus officially unveiled its new flagship, OnePlus 10T 5G, along with the new iteration of the Android 13-based operating system, OxygenOS 13. The smartphone is the company’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with CPU speed and Higher and more efficient GPUs, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a more powerful cooling system. OnePlus claims that it is possible to keep over 35 apps in the background at the same time and quickly switch between apps, without suffering interruptions or slowdowns. 10T increases charging speed over the previous generation, with the 150W SuperVOOC Endurance Edition offering up to one day of power with 10 minutes of charging, while a full charge (from 1 to 100 percent) takes 19 minutes. The Battery Health Engine extends the life and preserves the capacity of the 4,800 mAh battery. The system is also equipped with two charging pumps to ensure faster charging speed with greater safety, efficiency and heat reduction.

The 6.7-inch display has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which also helps to better preserve battery life. The OnePlus 10T screen is HDR10 + certified and supports 10-bit colors. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera system on the back. The main camera features the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0 and improved HDR performance. The OnePlus 10T’s main camera is accompanied by an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera. The OnePlus 10T is pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. OnePlus 10T will go on sale starting August 25, 2022, with pre-orders starting August 11. The phone will be available in both Moonstone Black and Jade Green color variants in the 8 + 128 GB version for 719 Euros and in the 16 + 256 GB version for 819 Euros. “We are thrilled to have introduced the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 to our fans and partners in New York,” said Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 10T takes the performance and fast and smooth experience typical of OnePlus to the next level, and it does so at an extremely competitive price. In addition, OxygenOS 13 improves our operating system with a lightweight design and improved functionality according to the demands of the our users, like new and better always-on display features. “