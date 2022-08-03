OnePlus 10T has been announced: now let’s see the price, the release date and the main features officially unveiled.

OnePlus has officially unveiled your new smartphone – OnePlus 10T 5G – together with the new generation of its operating system – OxygenOS 13. The products were presented at Gotham Hall in New York City, which we followed live with our Pierpaolo Greco. We found out the price and release date. Our review will soon be available on Multiplayer.it! OnePlus 10T will go on sale from August 25, 2022. You can pre-order on oneplus.com and Amazon starting August 11. The price will be € 719 for the 8 + 128 GB version and € 819 for the 16 + 256 GB version. Users who pre-order through oneplus.com can win a OnePlus 10T for free (in the 8 + 128GB variant). They will also be able to take advantage of a 40% discount on OnePlus Buds Pro and 60% on OnePlus Buds Z2. Finally, they will be able to win a number of other gifts such as the OnePlus Buds Pro, the OnePlus Buds Z2, the OnePlus 10T Sandstone Bumper case and the tempered glass screen protector. See also Xbox Game Pass: Resident Evil Village Coming? Microsoft's Major Nelson's answer “We are thrilled to have introduced the OnePlus 10T 5G and OxygenOS 13 to our fans and partners in New York,” he said Pete Lau, founder of OnePlus. “The OnePlus 10T takes the performance and fast and smooth experience typical of OnePlus to the next level, and it does so at an extremely competitive price. In addition, OxygenOS 13 enhances our operating system with a lightweight design and improved functionality according to the demands of the our users, like new and better always-on display features. “

OnePlus 10T OnePlus 10T There official description of OnePlus 10T reads as follows:

OnePlus 10T takes OnePlus’ fast and smooth performance to the next level with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, which offers faster and more efficient CPU and GPU speeds, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the largest, most advanced, and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus device. The combination of these technologies makes both daily and intensive use – such as intense gaming or scrolling social media feeds – faster and more durable, allowing you to keep over 35 apps in the background at the same time and quickly switch between apps. to the other, without suffering unpleasant interruptions.

The SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition support OnePlus 10T’s 150W power pack lets you spend less time plugged in and more time using your device however you like. SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition 150W delivers up to one day of power with just 10 minutes of charging, while a full charge (1 to 100%) takes just 19 minutes.

There charging of OnePlus 10T is made safe and efficient by a number of technologies, such as the Battery Health Engine that extends the life and preserves the capacity of the 4,800 mAh battery. The system is also equipped with two charging pumps – instead of just one as in many other smartphones – to ensure faster charging speed with greater safety, efficiency and heat reduction.

A total of 15 antennas forms the 360 ​​° antenna system of the OnePlus 10T, guaranteeing stronger Wi-Fi and cellular signals, regardless of the socket and orientation – vertical or horizontal – in which the device is used. The Smart Link function also helps improve signals and upload speeds, particularly in areas with high levels of network congestion.

OnePlus 10T carries on the OnePlus philosophy for a design light and quality thanks to the unibody structure – which offers an excellent touch sensation – and the beautiful colors Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

The display 6.7-inch offers an exceptional viewing and use experience thanks to the adaptive 120 Hz refresh rate, which also helps to better preserve battery life and use the device longer on a single charge. The OnePlus 10T display is HDR10 + certified and supports 10-bit colors for a richer and more realistic viewing experience.

OnePlus 10T is equipped with a triple camera system on the back. The main camera is equipped with the 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), Nightscape 2.0 and improved HDR performance, allowing you to take quality photos in any light conditions.

There camera OnePlus 10T’s main one is accompanied by an ultra-wide camera and a macro camera, which allow you to take wider photos and get closer to your subjects, respectively.

OnePlus 10T is pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and will receive 3 major Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13 delivers OnePlus’ fast and smooth software experience in stunning Aquamorphic design, with enhanced security and the addition of some of the OnePlus community’s most loved features. The latest version of OxygenOS offers an improved experience across the board, including some new features in customization, gameplay and connectivity.

OxygenOS 13 will be released first on OnePlus 10 Pro, and then be introduced later on OnePlus 10T later in the year. Other OnePlus devices that will receive OxygenOS 13 are OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.