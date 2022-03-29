Last week OnePlus announced the arrival date in Europe of its new flagship, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, which it will arrive to us but also to North America and India on March 31, 2022. Today the company revealed details on the technical specifications of the smartphone: the hardware is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which boosts the performance of OnePlus 10 Pro by 20 percent and improves energy efficiency by 30 percent. OnePlus has developed a 5-layer 3D passive cooling system, defined as the most advanced ever in a OnePlus device and which acts on an area of ​​34,119,052 mm² (overall larger than an A5: the largest ever for OnePlus). The 10 Pro comes with 80W SuperVooc charging, the fastest system ever seen on a OnePlus phone. The 5,000 mAh battery can be recharged from 1 to 100 percent in 32 minutes and provides one day of battery life in 15 minutes of charging, with Smart Charge Protection enabled to preserve battery health.

Wireless charging is also fast, with AirVooc 50W which takes OnePlus 10 Pro from 1 to 100 in 47 minutes. The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 with new features, including new customization options that allow users to change the interface and widgets according to their preferences. HyperBoost Gaming Engine will power a host of new gaming features designed to deliver a more stable and responsive experience. These include General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, which reduces frame rate fluctuation during gaming sessions, and O-Sync, which increases the synchronization speed between processor and display by reducing response times by up to 30 milliseconds. The price, not yet confirmed, should be 899 euros in its 8 + 128 GB configuration.